Residents left with unanswered questions after recent officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents have many questions after hearing three police officers turned off their body cameras or dash cameras before an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Many people were hoping to hear more about what happened after Memphis Police shot 25-year-old Martavious Banks on Gill Street in South Memphis.

"The shooting was not captured on the primary officer's body-worn camera due to the fact that it was not activated during the shooting," MPD Director Mike Rallings said.

After a news conference held Tuesday afternoon, we may never know those exact details.

"I find that very, very concerning. Those body cameras are there for our protection and their protection. The fact they turned them off raises red flags all over the place," a resident said.

Rallings went on to say two officers involved turned off either their body cams or dash cams during the pursuit from Gill to Pillow Street.

"Lives are being lost, people are getting shot. You know there's something broken about the current system, and we gotta have some way to hold police accountable," activists Hunter Dempster said.

A witness sent us a Facebook video that was shot after the shooting.

They say police fired multiple shot at Banks inside the home while others were inside.

Now, activists are asking how can we create more transparency from MPD and how can we prevent this from happening again.

"It's not a black or white thing, it's not a 'Black Lives Matter' thing. It's a human rights thing," an activist said.