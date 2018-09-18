× Redbirds win 1st ever Triple-A Championship

Columbus, OH- The Memphis Redbirds pull the trifecta—division champs, PCL champs and for the first time ever, the ‘Birds are Triple-A Champions.

MVP Alex Mejia goes 5 for 5 with 5 RBI as the Redbirds rough up the Durham Bulls, the champs from the International League, 14-4 at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio.

Mejia, Randy Arozarena and Lance Thomas, 3-4-5 in the Redbirds line-up, went a combined 11 for 14 with 12 RBI as the ‘Birds jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back. This game was a rematch of last year’s Championship game–a game won by Durham.

The Redbirds finish the year 90-59.