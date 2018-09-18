× Rebels to open the 2019 season at the Liberty Bowl against the Tigers

OXFORD, Miss. – The 2019 Ole Miss football schedule was unveiled Tuesday afternoon as the Southeastern Conference announced next year’s full league slate.

With 14 playing weekends, the 2019 schedule includes two open dates for Ole Miss.

The Rebels will open the season on the road at Memphis (Aug. 31) before hosting Arkansas in its SEC opener (Sept. 7).

After the Razorbacks visit Oxford, Ole Miss continues its stretch of three straight home games as the Rebels will host non-conference opponents Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 14) and Cal (Sept. 21). Ole Miss will play seven games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the 13th consecutive year since the regular season expanded from 11 games to 12.

Ole Miss will wrap up the month of September with a visit to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in an SEC matchup (Sept. 28).

The Rebels open the month of October hosting Vanderbilt (Oct. 5) followed by a trip to Missouri (Oct. 12). It’ll be Ole Miss’ first trip to Columbia, Missouri, since 2006. A home matchup against Texas A&M (Oct. 19) closes out the month before an open date (Oct. 26).

A road game at Auburn (Nov. 2) opens the final month of the season before back-to-back home games against New Mexico State (Nov. 9) and LSU (Nov. 16).

Following Ole Miss’ second open date of the season (Nov. 23), the Rebels travel to Mississippi State Thanksgiving Night (Nov. 28) in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg to close out the regular season.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents is a permanent annual opponent (Ole Miss’ is Vanderbilt) and the other non-division opponent rotates each year.

The 2019 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7. It will be the 28th edition of the game and the 26th in the city of Atlanta.

The complete list of 2019 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com.

2019 OLE MISS SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 at Memphis

Sept. 7 ARKANSAS

Sept. 14 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Sept. 21 CALIFORNIA

Sept. 28 at Alabama

Oct. 5 VANDERBILT

Oct. 12 at Missouri

Oct. 19 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 at Auburn

Nov. 9 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 16 LSU

Nov. 23 Open Date

Nov. 28 (Thu.) at Mississippi State

