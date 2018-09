× Police: Teen hit by vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was hit by a vehicle at Third and Belz Tuesday night, Memphis Police said.

He was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition but is now listed as non-critical.

The subject responsible for the wreck remained on the scene.

