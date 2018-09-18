× Police: Man attacks mother with glass vase during domestic incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old man was taken into custody and charged after allegedly striking his own mother in the head during a domestic incident Monday evening.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Ridgeway Street last night after the woman told police her son, Ladarius Martin, started threatening her husband with a butcher knife. Martin reportedly told the man he was going to kill him.

Fearing for her husband’s safety, the mother said she tried to stop Martin. That’s when Martin allegedly grabbed a glass vase nearby and smacked her in the head. She sustained a laceration to her head, but is expected to be okay, authorities said.

Martin was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.