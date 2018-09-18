× Suspects lead police on chase after fleeing Whitehaven shooting that left 3 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people have been detained after a shooting and police chase that left an officer and three others injured, Memphis Police said.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Faronia in Whitehaven. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. One was non-critical.

While on the scene of the shooting, police say five suspects fled the scene. That led to a chase that ended at I-55 and Stateline Road in Southaven.

One officer went to the hospital but is not in serious injury. The officer was not shot.

This is a developing story.

At 2:31 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at 4622 Faronia. Two victims were listed as critical and one was non-critical.

Officers also have 5 subjects detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

One officer was injured and has been xported in non-critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 18, 2018

35.023225 -90.019875