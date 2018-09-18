Pass It On: An angel named Angie passes it on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple recently moved to gulf shores, but what happened on a return trip to Memphis? Well, consider this a divine appointment.

Would you believe if I told you we spotted an angel self-described as an old hippie wearing a tie-dye shirt and a head band? Meet our play maker, Angie Printup.

Angie has gathered some friends to help out.

"I was running some errands on Tuesday, went to the post office, got delayed on purpose, stopped by a gas station I never stop at," she said.

She said she ran into a little girl that was asking for directions at Mt. Moriah and Park. She started walking towards her destination that was about an 8-mile walk.

"I found her on Park Avenue. She jumped in my truck and I said, 'Honey, would you like a ride?' She said, 'I would. My name is Dominique. Thank you."

A friend of Dominique's had been taking her to work each morning. But she had no ride home.

"In that 15 minute drive I found out a lot about her. She was Germantown graduate, high school, two years ago. She lost her brother to a heart condition a few months ago. It was really rough. She moved in with her grandmother. And I said, 'Honey, any thoughts on getting a car?' She said, 'Yes, m'am," Angie said.

Angie was very touched by her story.

"It touched my heart. Then I started putting it out. My wonderful friends, my husband and many people have joined in to help us."

It's time to hand out the cash.

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and additional $300 from our anonymous donor to help Dominique save money for a car.

Get ready, we're about to have church at Lenny's Sub Shop.

The atmosphere was electric.

"Dominique, the other day touched me more than it did you. Thank you Jesus. When I got home, I just had to do something for you," Angie said.

She counted out the cash from WREG and our anonymous donor. But that's not it.

Angie's friends have kicked in too. That brought the total "Pass it On" cash to $1,700.

Once a month we have a donor that kicks in an additional $600 to match our original gift. This is why we call this 'Pass it On' plus. "So there's another $600 to help you buy a car," Angie told Dominique.

It's hard for Dominique to comprehend this kindness.

"Y'all just don't understand. It's been so hard for me. It's like as soon as I stepped through them doors at the church, everything has been going good for me. I just thank y'all so much," she said.