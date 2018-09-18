× New details released after school bus struck by gunfire last week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details were released after a bullet struck a school bus, injuring a 15-year-old girl early last week.

The bus driver told police she had just picked up students from Hillcrest High School when she heard several gunshots as she approached Raines Road from Graceland. That’s when she noticed one of her students was bleeding and continued down the street to safety.

That student -a 15-year-old girl – was not hit by a bullet, police said. Instead, she was injured from flying debris after the projectile came through the bus window. She was taken to the hospital where she received several stitches.

While the bus driver couldn’t tell police who fired the shots, the bus’ video system captured the entire thing on camera.

According to police, the video showed someone inside a Nissan Altima firing shots at a silver Chrysler 300 while heading eastbound on Raines Road. The Chrysler then turned south on Graceland and drove by the school bus and the 26 students on board.

Officers were able to track down the driver of the Chrysler 300 who reportedly identified the shooter as Kortez Collins. Police didn’t say how or if the two men knew each other, or what led up to the shooting.

Shortly thereafter authorities were able to identify the owner of the Altima. While speaking with police, she reportedly confessed to being inside the car when the shooting occurred and confirmed Collins fired the shots.

That woman has not been charged.

As for the suspect, Collins appears to have turned himself in on Monday. He was charged with 28 counts of aggravated assault.