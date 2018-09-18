× Mississippi State unveils 2019 football schedule

STARKVILLE – A non-conference match-up against Kansas State and Southeastern Conference games against Kentucky, LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss highlight the 2019 Mississippi State football home schedule as the league office unveiled the full 2019 slate of games on Tuesday.

Three out of the first four games of 2019 will be played in the friendly confines of Davis Wade Stadium with Southern Miss (Sept. 7), Kansas State (Sept. 14) and Kentucky (Sept. 21) all coming to Starkville.

The Bulldogs will open their 120th season of football on Aug. 31 in New Orleans, Louisiana, when they take on Louisiana in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to complete a “home-and-dome” series. It will be State’s first regular season appearance in the dome since defeating Tulane 38-17 on Sept. 8, 2007.

Kansas State makes its first appearance in Starkville since Oct. 5, 1974. Following the SEC home opener versus Kentucky on Sept. 21, the Bulldogs will play four of their next five games on the road. State travels to face Auburn on Sept. 28. An Oct. 5 open date precedes the Bulldogs’ first trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, since 2008 when MSU and Tennessee meet on Oct. 12 in Neyland Stadium.

MSU’s lone home game during the month of October will be a big SEC West showdown when LSU visits Davis Wade Stadium on Oct. 19. It will be the latest the Bulldogs and Tigers have met in Starkville since Oct. 20, 2001. Back-to-back road games at Texas A&M (Oct. 26) and at Arkansas (Nov. 2) in Fayetteville follow.

The final three regular season games of the year will all take place in Starkville. Alabama comes to town on Nov. 16. A non-conference matchup against Abilene Christian on Nov. 23 sandwiches the Bulldogs’ final two SEC tilts. The annual Egg Bowl will played on Thanksgiving on Nov. 28 in Davis Wade Stadium.

The 28th edition of the SEC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the 26th in the city of Atlanta.

2019 Mississippi State Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location

Aug. 31 vs. Louisiana New Orleans, La. (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

Sept. 7 SOUTHERN MISS Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium)

Sept. 14 KANSAS STATE Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium)

Sept. 21 KENTUCKY * Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium)

Sept. 28 at Auburn * Auburn, Ala. (Jordan-Hare Stadium)

Oct. 12 at Tennessee * Knoxville, Tenn. (Neyland Stadium)

Oct. 19 LSU * Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium)

Oct. 26 at Texas A&M * College Station, Texas (Kyle Field)

Nov. 2 at Arkansas * Fayetteville, Ark. (Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium)

Nov. 16 ALABAMA * Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium)

Nov. 23 ABILENE CHRISTIAN Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium)

Nov. 28 (Thu.) OLE MISS * Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium)

* – denotes SEC game

