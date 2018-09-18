TBI says it will investigate officer-involved shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday it will conduct an independent investigation into an officer-involved shooting by a Memphis Police officer.

The officer who shot a man during a traffic stop Monday night has been relieved of duty while investigators review body cam and dashboard camera footage, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday.

The department said the officer is a 26-year-old black male, and they will release his name after debriefing.

The man who was shot, 25-year-old Martavious Banks, remained in critical condition Tuesday. Family members said he is a father of two.

TBI said the agency had received a request from the District Attorney General to investigate. MPD was initially conducting its own inquiry.

According to police, officers stopped Banks near Gill Avenue and Pillow Street in South Memphis around 6:30. Officers approached the vehicle and asked the driver for his ID and insurance information, and the driver told them he had neither.

Police said the driver “began reaching downward when an officer advised that he saw a gun inside the vehicle.”

He then drove away, striking a curb before he was stopped a second time on Gill, when he got out of the car and ran, police said.

Police can only pursue car chases if they’re violent felonies, but they can chase on foot for anything, MPD told WREG.

Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene.

Banks’ mother, Janice Banks, has disputed the police account, saying her son didn’t own a gun, as far as she knew, and had been shot in the back by police.

“Yeah they shot him in the back,” she said Monday night. “They shot him multiple times, but one of the shots was shot in the back.”

Banks has six outstanding warrants for suspended licenses, assault and violation of probation.

Monday night’s shooting led to a tense situation between police, Banks’ family and activists that lasted late into the night. Some in the crowd demanded to know why TBI wasn’t conducting an investigation.

“All this commotion over here for one somebody,” Janice Banks said. “Ain’t kill nobody, no petty warrants, maybe a citation warrant, he killed nobody, no robbing, no stealing or taking from nobody.”

