Man leads police on chase down I-240, through neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Down the highway and through neighborhoods, Memphis Police were led on a pursuit that ended with a man in handcuffs.

Only WREG was there as officers sped down I-240 trying to catch up to the burgundy Dodge truck. Moments later, at the Getwell exit, four officers followed the truck.

But one police car was seen nearly causing an accident.

After making a detour, and about a mile later, the driver sped into an East Memphis neighborhood.

One man says he was working outside when he saw the driver crash into a fence.

“Out of nowhere, this truck just cuts that corner pretty hard, just swerving,” he said. “He just hopped that curb over that fence and into those trees out there.”

Meanwhile, on the next street over, police were working another scene.

“They were going back and forth, looking up and down the neighborhoods,” the man said.

Tommy Barnett and his wife heard the commotion and decided to come outside.

They say police approached them, asking if they had seen someone wearing a white shirt and blue pants. Police arrested a man fitting that description.

“At least we know police are here doing their job and taking care of it,” Barnett said.

The painter from Mississippi says his friend had already warned him to be careful here.

That’s why he says it’s ironic how he spent his first day in the neighborhood in the middle of a crime scene.

“He said this area is kind of bad, so ‘Lock your doors.’ But, you know, the first day out here is already kind of crazy,” Barnett said.

We reached out to the police department several times, asking if they can give us any information as to who they were chasing and why.

We haven’t heard back.