Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology unexpectedly shuts down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The doors at the Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology were locked and the lights off just hours after officials announced it would be closing its door permanently.

“We regret to inform you that the Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology…. has ceased operating,” a sign taped to the windows read. “You will not be able to complete your training with us.”

The closure, it continued, was effective immediately.

It’s also sent students into a panic.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler reached out to Gould’s Academy, one of three local institutions who would be able to accept transfers. A spokesperson said they’ve been on the phone all day with distressed students trying to decide their next move.

They said they are legally trying to find out what they can do but are willing to work with every student on an individual basis.

Students were told they can transfer to the Paul Mitchell location, Empire Beauty School or Gould’s.

