Horn Lake High School to have additional patrols after social media threat

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department and the Horn Lake Police Department will be adding additional patrols at Horn Lake High School after a threat was made online.

“We always take precautions and treat things like this seriously,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “This morning and throughout the day, you will see a heavier law enforcement presence at Horn Lake High School. We want you to feel safe in this county and know that we are protecting your children.”

While authorities didn’t give any information on the social media threats, several WREG sent us screenshots of the them. One showed a gun being pointed out of what appears to be a car window, aimed at the school.

No word yet on who took the photo.