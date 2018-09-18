× Faith Hill to keynote reception at Tennessee gov conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Faith Hill is slated to deliver the keynote address at Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s conference on economic development in November.

The Department of Economic and Community Development announced Monday that the country musician will address state and local officials, business leaders and economic development professionals on Nov. 1 in Nashville.

State economic development commissioner Bob Rolfe will be moderating a discussion with Hill about her entertainment career, business ventures and economic development initiatives in Nashville.

The conference will take place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on Nov. 1 and 2.