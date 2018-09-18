× Arkansas AD throws support behind embattled coach Chad Morris

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek urged fans not to panic about the football team’s 1-2 start and offered support for coach Chad Morris on Monday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

Arkansas has suffered consecutive losses to Colorado State and North Texas. Two days after North Texas routed the Razorbacks 44-17 , Yurachek said he shared in the fans’ disappointment. He said the coaches are even more disappointed and said, “No one is turning their back on our head coach, our coaching staff or those young men in that locker room.”

During Saturday’s game, several fans booed the Razorbacks. Yurachek said he didn’t want to sugarcoat things or temper fans’ disappointment, but he believes things will improve. He said he posted a photo of the sun coming up on Sunday morning because he wanted to offer perspective and help Razorbacks fans remain positive.