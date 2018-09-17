Youth Villages works to help young people battling depression

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On average each year, one person commits suicide every 40 seconds.

"Anyone can have those thoughts and get stuck in a hopeless state that this is the end."

Rebekah Lemmons works at Youth Villages where her emphasis is on saving young people.

"We screen all of our youth for risk and trauma."

She said young people are resorting to taking their own lives at an alarming rate and that's why they have an entire department of trained crisis counselors that will come to those in need.

"They will come to you. They can do a face to face assessment to make sure that youth get the help and the treatment that

they need."

She said suicide doesn't haven't to be a silent killer and that young people don't have to suffer alone.

"To find the strength in their struggle and to show them this is part of your journey, but this doesn't have to be where it ends."

Bringing the big picture center stage and shedding light where darkness has lived too long.

"If we talk about these issues and we are addressing these issues we are showing these individuals that someone cares."