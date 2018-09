× Victim ejected from vehicle during wreck on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle at I-240 near Perkins Road Monday night, Memphis Police said.

The one vehicle accident happened just after 9 p.m. The wreck caused the vehicle to overturn, and the victim was ejected.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

This is a developing story.