Suspect in school bus shooting in police custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for allegedly firing a gun at a school bus in Whitehaven a week ago is in custody, Memphis Police said Monday.

Kortez Collins, 23, was wanted on 28 counts of aggravated assault.

Someone fired a gun at a school bus carrying students home from Fairley High School last Monday. A 15-year-old girl was injured by broken glass.

After an investigation, police issued a warrant for Collins’ arrest.

Collins had said on his Facebook page that he planned on turning himself in today, but denied involvement in the shooting.