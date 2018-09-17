× Six area museums free Saturday with special Museum Day admission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can visit any one of five museums in Memphis and one in Collierville for free this Saturday as part of Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day.

Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket, according to Smithsonian. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address. The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday for two people.

In this area, participating museums are the Blues Hall of Fame Museum on South Main Street; the Memphis Music Hall of Fame on Beale Street; the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum on Beale Street; Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art on South Main Street; the Dixon Gallery & Gardens on Park Avenue; and the Morton Museum of Collierville History.

To get your tickets, go to smithsonianmag.com.