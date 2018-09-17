× Robbery suspect accused of holding knife to Subway employee’s throat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is wanted by police after allegedly breaking into a local Subway restaurant and holding an employee inside at knife point.

The employee was in the backroom before opening on September 13 when surveillance video captured the suspect break into the Timber Creek Drive business. He immediately tried to get behind the food prep counter but was thwarted by a locked door.

He then jumped the counter and made his way to the back room where he put a large knife to the employee’s throat.

The woman told police the suspect demanded money and she complied. She handed him the register and he grabbed $400 before fleeing the scene on foot. She said he ran towards the Country Squire Apartments.

The suspect has not been identified by police.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.