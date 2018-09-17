Police: Someone inside vehicle that drove into the Mississippi River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed Monday that they believe there was someone inside the car that went into the Mississippi River at Mud Island Sunday night.

Monday morning authorities continued searching for the car. Crews had suspended the search Sunday as the sun set due to low visibility and a large amount of debris floating in the river.

Boaters like Buck Mcalpin say their hope for the best is wearing thin.

He spends a lot of time on the Mississippi River and thinks it may be too late to save the person inside of the car.

"A car going into this type of current, it's going to go down quick."

Tyrone Ross comes down to fish on the Mississippi River often. He's been doing that for more than a decade and says something doesn't add up.

"Who would drive into the Mississippi?" he asked. "Maybe it was something wrong."

And like many others, he wants to know if this was an accident of done on purpose. And what caused the car to end up in the river in the first place.

"I can't see anyone driving into the Mississippi," Ross said.

For now, police won't identify the person driving the car. They'll only say they aren't calling off the efforts to find the victim just yet.