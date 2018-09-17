Police say mom abandoned baby during chase through state lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — .Jovitha Montgomery, 22, is accused of leading police on wild chase from Mississippi to Tennessee with a baby inside of the car.

Southaven Police say they responded to an accident she was involved in when she refused to stop for them. Officers tell us she hit police cruisers and drove in a very reckless manner.

"It's incomprehensible and unforgiving in my opinion. Why she did it, I don't know. But like I said, you live to fight your battles in court not on the streets,"

The chase ended in the 2400 block of East Hillview.

According to the affidavit, three people jumped out of the car and ran through Hillview Village Apartments, leaving the baby unattended. It's unclear for how long.

"What was so important that she leave and neglect the child,"

A Southaven Police dog found Montgomery and bit her on the arm. When they finally got her, officers say she admitted she was the driver and the child in the backseat was hers.

"It's 100 degrees as far as heat index. And to leave a kid in the car unattended, that's selfish on her part. That kid can't defend itself,"

We went to Montgomery's last known address. But the woman who answered the door didn't want to talk to us.

Montgomery is charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect, four counts of evading arrest and two counts of reckless endangerment.

"It's so many woman out here that can't have children that want them, and then there's a child that could've been given to somebody that would've loved them like that were their own,"

The other two people who jumped out of the car got away.