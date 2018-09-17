× Police say Frayser man shot and killed stepson during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a sound one neighbor says she’ll never forget. She says, on Saturday, the shrill of a mother’s cry sent chills down her spine.

“I heard her scream. She was screaming off the top of her lungs,” the neighbor said. “He’s gone, he’s gone, he’s gone.”

She says that’s what followed Tasha Morris’ cries for help after police say an argument between the mother and her husband, Verles Morris, led to 18-year-old Kameron Porter taking his last breath in the Frayser Boulevard home.

Neighbors living near the crime say they can’t believe it.

WREG briefly spoke with the family who didn’t have much to say about Saturday’s argument.

According to the affidavit, Porter stepped into defend his mother during the fight.

It says Tasha Morris told her husband to leave and on the way out of the door, he pulled a gun. Police say, he then fired back towards the door, hitting Porter.

“They have a loved one in jail, and one who is dead,” a neighbor said.

Morris told police he didn’t run far. He stopped to to toss the gun and then waited for a friend to pick him up and take him to a hotel.

He was later arrested. And, according to police, confessed to shooting his stepson.

“We all do things we wish we could have taken back in time,” a neighbor said.

The stepfather told police fights are nothing new.

He claims his stepson would often get involved in arguments he and his wife were having. But before he was never armed.