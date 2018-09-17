× Police: Man shot during confrontation with officers after traffic stop in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by police following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Gill in South Memphis, Memphis Police said.

Police say, the driver exited the vehicle and fled after he was pulled over at 6:30 p.m.

Officers gave chase, a confrontation occurred and the driver was shot.

WREG spoke to the man’s mother who identified him as Martavious Banks, 25. He’s a father of two.

She says police shot him in the back and she’s furious. She isn’t leaving the scene until she gets answers.

Both the mother and the victim’s girlfriend say Banks didn’t own a gun.

He was transported to Regional One Hospital.

This is a developing story.

