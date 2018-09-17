× Police: Man shot and killed while trying to break into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis police are investigating after a man reportedly broke into an Oakhaven home early Monday morning and was shot by someone inside.

According to police, the deceased male broke into a home near Birdsong Ferry and Brandy Station around 7:30 a.m. Someone inside the residence came into contact with the man and opened fire.

Wounded, the suspect reportedly jumped into a silver Lexus and took off. He made it around the corner to Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma before crashing into a fence.

By the time first responders arrived the suspect was dead.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler is gathering more information.