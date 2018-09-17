× Shooter at large after shooting family member in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a family member early Monday morning.

According to initial information, the victim and the alleged shooter got into an argument early this morning in the 2000 block of McAuley. That’s when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The man didn’t survive his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, police said.

Police confirmed the altercation was between a nephew and an uncle, and the uncle was killed. Their names were not released.