Two Millington officers struck by vehicle during traffic stop

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Two Millington police officers were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car early Monday morning.

According to the Millington Police Department, the officers were making a traffic stop on Veterans Parkway just north of Dakar when the driver decided to take off, hitting both officers.

A third office spotted the runaway suspect and took the driver into custody.

The officers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries nor their identities are known.