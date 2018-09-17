× Mayors issue ‘Week of Nonviolence’ proclamation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mayors of Memphis and Shelby County have declared September 15th through 23rd as a “Week of Non-Violence.”

The document signed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris states, “We, in Memphis, renowned worldwide for the nonviolent legacy left by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will join cities and towns in all 50 states and nations around the world with marches, vigils, and rallies in hope of building a culture of peace and nonviolence.”

To mark the occasion, organizers have scheduled several free events that are open to the public.

On Monday, September 17 at 6 p.m. Gio Lopez, the training director at the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center, will host a Workshop on Nonviolent Communication at Crosstown Concourse.

On Tuesday, September 18, CNV Memphis, Stand for Children and Pax Christi will host a community forum on Restorative Justice Practices and Conflict Resolution in the Schools at 6 p.m. at the National Civil Rights Museum.

On Wednesday, September 19, there will be a special screening of Pope Francis: a Man of His Word at the Paradisio Theatre at 584 South Mendenhall. Ticket holders will gather in the theatre lobby at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, September 20, local musicians, songwriters and community members will gather for An Evening of Music for a Nonviolent World. The event will be staged at the gazebo near the entrance to Freeman Park, 2629 Bartlett Blvd. in Bartlett at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to go until 9 p.m.

On Friday, September 21, Mid-South yogis are invited to participate in 108 Sun Salutations for Peace, Enlightenment and Nonviolence at 6 p.m.t St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 8245 Getwell Road in Southaven.

On Saturday, September 22, drummers will perform near the Levitt Shell in Overton Park for a Drum Circle for Peace and Nonviolence. That event starts at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, September 23, there will be the Mindfulness/Nonviolence Walk at Rainbow Lake starting at 4 p.m.

For more information on these events, visit www.cnvmemphis.org.