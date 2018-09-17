Manhunt Monday: Who killed Rico Stallings?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis man was killed in front of his two small children. Now, police say something he got in the mail could be the reason he lost his lost his life.

Katrina Stallings misses her brother, Rico Stallings.

"They had just took my best friend. I wasn't there and there was nothing I could do," she said.

West Memphis Police say Rico was murdered in the Steeple Chase Apartments in January.

Detectives say Rico, his girlfriend and their two children had just returned home from a family outing.

Officers say he went to check the mailbox while the family went inside. Seconds later, his girlfriend started screaming for help.

Investigators say a man broke into the couple's apartment and was still inside. That's when the suspect pointed a gun at Rico's girlfriend and demanded cash.

"She grabbed her children and ran from the subject that was pointing a gun at her and began yelling for Rico to come and help her,"

Police say Rico picked up a bottle and threw it at the gunman and that's when he started shooting. Rico was shot twice in front of his family.

He didn't survive.

Now, his sister wants answers.

"We have a guy out there that has taken someone's life," she said. "They just told me he had been shot. He had been shot in his chest, but they couldn't save him."

Officers say Rico had just received a large life insurance check after the death of his mother. And if someone knew it, that could've been the motive.

"He entered somebody's apartment. The potential for somebody re-offending that has done that kind of crime is fairly high,"

Rico's sister says she will never give up hope that her brother's killer will be brought to justice.

"He always had you smiling, and he would make your bad days be good. We were really close. He was my big brother, and I was his little sister. That's how he always treated me."

If you have any information, you are urged to call the West Memphis Police Department at (870)-732-4444. All calls are confidential.

Rico leaves behind six children.