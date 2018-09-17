Live at 9: County Commission, Shelby County School Board & Creative Life, Inc.

County Commission

We will be seeing some new faces when the Shelby County Commission meets this week. Eight new faces will be establishing new goals for their term and it’s all under a new county mayor.

Van Turner and Mark Billingsley joined us Monday.

Shelby County School Board

Two controversies are surrounding the Shelby County School Board, including the ending of a 10-month investigation into alleged improper grade changing. The other: the pest infestation at Kirby High School.

Stephanie Love and Shante Avant all serve on the Shelby County School Board.

Make a Difference Monday

A local non-profit, known for making a difference in the Memphis community, is celebrating 40 years of service. Creative Life, Inc. began at Carver High School back in 1978 to help keep children off the streets. Now 40 years later, the organization has evolved into much more.

Dr. Carolyn Bibbs and Lennox Lee joined us.