Henderson wins AAC player of the week honors

MEMPHIS — Memphis junior running back Darrell Henderson grabbed his first career Player of the Week honor from the American Athletic Conference, Monday. Henderson shares this week’s offensive player of the week honor with USF quarterback Blake Barnett and becomes the first Memphis back since Brandon Hayes in 2014 to earn a weekly nod from the American.

Henderson rushed for a career-high 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 59-22 win over Georgia State Friday. The 233 yards ranks seventh in program history for single game rushing and makes Henderson the first back since DeAngelo Williams (2005) to post back-to-back 200-plus yard rushing games.

With his effort Friday night, Henderson becomes the 10th running back in Memphis history to pass the 2,000-yard mark. His 2,157 rushing yards currently ranks ninth while his 20 rushing TDs is tied for seventh in the Memphis record book. Henderson, a Batesville, Mississippi native, is the second FBS player in the last 15 seasons with multiple games of 200-plus yards on 15 or fewer carries in a game. The only other player to accomplish the feat was Arizona’s Khalil Tate last season, also in back-to-back games.

Henderson and his Tiger teammates are home again this Saturday, hosting South Alabama in a 7 p.m. clash at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the non-conference clash are available at http://www.GoTigersGoTix.com.

