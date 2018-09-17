Hardaway makes history at Memphis TD Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS - Another first for first-year Tigers coach Penny Hardaway.

Penny is the first basketball coach ever to be the featured speaker at the Memphis Touchdown Club. Of course, the topic quickly turned to hoops where Hardaway spoke about the upcoming Memphis Madness event and the start of practice set for September 25th. "I'm ready to get the ball rolling. I think the kids are too. There's so much excitement going on in the city. We're excited as well," said Hardaway.

When pressed on more details for Memphis Madness though, Penny is keeping things close to the vest. "I really don't want to spoil it. I don't want them to be so over excited that they get a letdown when they come in. We are gonna have what we call a Blue Carpet Experience."

Can't see what that entails on October 4th inside FedExForum.