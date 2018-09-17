× Former FedEx, postal employees accused of stealing from packages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eleven former FedEx Express employees and two former contractors for the U.S. Postal Service were indicted on federal charges after prosecutors say they searched through mail and stole contents.

According to their indictments, they targeted mail like gifts and greeting cards that might contain money, then smuggled the contents off site. The defendants each face up to five years of prison and a $250,000 fine.

“FedEx Express is a National and Global leader in logistics and shipping, and supports government, business, and commerce across the United States and all over the world,” said U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant in a statement. “We than FedEx Express for their responsible corporate citizenship and for their good working relationship with all federal law enforcement agencies, including the United States Postal Inspection Service.”

The indictments the following people were handed down Sept. 11:

Braylon DeShaun Butler, 25; Posely Renard Jones, 25; Florence Lucinda Guy, 23; Shamika Shunta Coleman, 39; Jamal LaDarius Johnson, 39; Ronald Bernard Carter Jr., 32; Katrina Lasha Dunlap, 27; Yukelia Denise Brown, 31; Tekesha Brushay Henderson, 26; Craig Darnell Johnson, 26; Yolanda Matrice Barbee, 22; Jerome Timothy Pope, 26; Cortez B. Spencer, 28.