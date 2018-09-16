× Three arrested in IHOP parking lot shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested Saturday in connection with a shootout at a Parkway Village restaurant that left two men in hospitals and cars riddled with bullets.

Bacardi Evans was charged with forgery and marijuana possession; Marcus Mills was charged with aggravated assault, forgery, and tampering with evidence; and Marquez Mills was charged with aggravated assault, forgery, possession of marijuana and other charges. Only Evans’ mugshot was immediately available.

Police say the situation began Friday afternoon when three men met at an IHOP parking lot near Perkins and American Way to exchange money for the sale of some sneakers.

When one man tried to pay with counterfeit money, an argument escalated into a shooting match that left bullets in a car nearby where two innocent women were caught in the crossfire after having lunch together.

One man drove away and crashed his SUV into the fence surrounding a hotel nearby. A witness said another car then pulled up and began shooting into the SUV. The occupant of that vehicle was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Meanwhile, another man showed up at St. Francis Hospital in East Memphis with gunshot wounds. That was somehow related to a bullet-riddled car that was left nearby at Ridgeway and Poplar following a traffic accident.

Police say marijuana and guns were found.