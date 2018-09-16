× Teen arrested after trying to rob pizza delivery driver

Memphis, Tenn. — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old suspect tried to rob the driver in the 4200 block of Long Creek on Saturday night.

The driver told deputies that she had tried to deliver a pizza at a home in the area, but the person who answered the door said they didn’t order one. When the driver walked back to her car, an armed suspect approached her and demanded money.

The victim told deputies that she jumped into her car and drove away. After she drove away from the scene, she called the sheriff’s office.

A deputy who was searching the area found a male fitting the description of the suspect walking in the neighborhood. The deputy tried to detain the male, but he ran away. The sheriff’s office says he was holding a gun in his hand when he ran from the deputy.

The deputy pursued the suspect in his squad car. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was still holding the gun has he tried to climb a fence.

The deputy drove the fence and captured the suspect as he was trying to climb another fence. Deputies recovered the gun.

The suspect was taken to juvenile court. He will face robbery and weapon charges.