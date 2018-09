× One person injured in I-240 accident

Memphis, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after an accident on I-240.

The crash happened on I-240 at Mt. Moriah. According to TDOT, it was reported at around 10:48 a.m.

TDOT also says the accident should be cleared by 1:00 p.m.

The right lane of traffic was blocked as a result.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.