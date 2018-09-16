× Man dies after Frayser shooting Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot Saturday night during and argument between the shooter and the victim’s mother, police said.

It happened at 10:30 in the 1200 block of Frayser Boulevard. Officers found one man laying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

The victim later died, and the suspected shooter ran away. Police said his identity is known.

“The shooting happened after an argument between the suspect & the victim’s mom,” MPD wrote on Twitter.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.