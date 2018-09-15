× Woman critically injured in South Memphis shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Goodloe. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:40 p.m. Friday night.

Officers found one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a white car driving southbound on Pennsylvania.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.