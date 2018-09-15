× Man arrested for allegedly flashing teacher at Frayser elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man is charged with indecent exposure after police say he exposed himself to a teacher outside an elementary school.

Investigators say Willie Spann, 27, walked onto Westside Elementary School’s campus around 7 a.m. Tuesday – an hour before classes began – and flashed the teacher in the parking lot.

Spann wasn’t caught until three days later, but people in the neighborhood and parents of students say they were never even warned about the accused flasher.

“It’s really disturbing and it’s terrible for that to be going on in this area that I thought was a peaceful and quiet area,” said Steven Jeffries, who lives across the street from the school. “Nothing don’t surprise me no more, though ‘cause it’s a terrible world we live in.”

Court records show the teacher had just parked when Spann walked across the back lot near the playground, came up to her and pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals.

“It’s not moral. It’s very disrespectful. It’s evil. It’s demonic… There’s no place on this earth for those type of people,” said Spann’s neighbor, Michael Taper.

Police finally caught and arrested Spann after finding him lurking around the school Friday afternoon. Court records show the teacher was able to identify him.

Two men at Spann’s last known address on Hargrove Avenue denied Saturday that he lives there, but court documents filed Friday show he does.

That house is just one block from Trezevant High School.

“It’s sickening. And I don’t stand for that. I don’t like that,” Taper said.

Taper – a father of three – lives just two doors down from Spann and says he won’t be taking any chances with his children’s safety.

“Walking them to school, making sure they’re safe, staying in my view at all times. Can’t trust nobody,” he said. “Ain’t no telling how many times he’s did it.”

Across the street from Westside Elementary, Steven Jeffries tells WREG he had no idea an accused flasher was hanging around the neighborhood until we told him.

“It’s really disturbing, because I wouldn’t know what to do if someone did that to my kids or my nieces and nephews,” he said.

And parents say they weren’t told, either.

Police haven’t released Spann’s mugshot. Court records show he was released from jail Saturday after paying a $100 bond.

Spann will be in court Monday morning.

As for Taper, he has a message for Spann and anyone else accused of similar crimes.

“I hope they go to hell in blazing speed,” he said.

WREG reached out to Shelby County Schools Saturday to find out if parents were, in fact, told about the incident and if they have a plan in place to keep students safe, but no one was available to comment on a weekend.