Dumped tires have neighbors concerned about blight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A parkway village man speaks up after his neighborhood is left dealing with the dumping of tires, again.

We spoke with Louis Bomar a few months ago after over 100 tires were dumped behind an elementary school down the street from his home.

One big complain Louis Bomar has is a tree extending into the street and the pile of tires next to it.

Not as many as before but still enough to be an eyesore.

When WREG spoke to neighbors months ago they said due to the number of tires kids had to weave in and out of certain areas while on their bikes and while walking.

Although the city picked the tires up after the story aired in July. Bomar is afraid the dumping is starting up again.

there are only about 15 tires here now but Bomar believes this is just the starting point especially since they have not yet been picked up.

Bomar has lived in the Parkway Village area for decades. He said he just wants his neighborhood to be a clean and safe area for families.

He says if anyone drives into the neighborhood, certainly, this is not a good first impression.

“When they see this, wow. What kind of neighborhood is this? People don’t care about their neighborhood surroundings? My wife and I do. We care about it,” Bomar said. “This should never be. This is dangerous.”

Bomar even takes matters into his own hands, he says four times a week he walks the neighborhood picking up trash.

He just wishes everyone else would do the same.