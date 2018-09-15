19 year old shot as group of people fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - A seemingly normal night turns into a nightmare for a 19-year-old man. He was shot Tuesday while walking on Greenlaw Avenue, near 7th Street.

Police say a large group of people were fighting and at least one of them had a gun. Unfortunately, the young man got caught in the crossfire. He was reportedly hit twice in the genitals and once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and continues to recover.

Police say the victim's cousin was involved in the fight but haven't said what the fight was about. Nearby business owner Roxie Miller has a theory.

"I don't know, probably gang related or a feud between two sets of people. You never know," she says.

She's run a restaurant in the area for decades and says stuff like that doesn't happen in the area.

"It's pretty decent. Pretty quiet," she says.

She says guns aren't the way to solve disputes.

"Just talk about it, pray about it, walk away because if you walk away you live another day," she says.

Police are searching for one or more suspects. Miller figures they're young and blames the parents.

"I don't think parents parent anymore. They want to be friends with the children. They want to smoke with the children, go to the clubs with the children. You can't do that. You got to be a parent. You put that right foot down, you do as I say do or you don't do anything," Miller says.

The victim's cousin told police he doesn't know the shooter but has seen him in the area before.

We'll let you know when any arrests are made.