Woman leads Southaven Police on chase into Memphis after striking cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a Memphis woman struck several parked cars and a police vehicle, leading police on a chase into South Memphis.

Southaven Police responded at 2:45 Friday to an accident in the Southlake Center Mall. When they arrived, a woman driving a gray Jeep Cherokee took off, striking the cars.

She led the officers to the Hillview Village Apartments on Alcy in Memphis, where she was apprehended by a K9 officer and taken into custody.

Police identified her as Jovitha Montgomery, 22, and said she will be extradited from the Shelby County Jail once she is released from there.

Montgomery faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer and felony fleeing.