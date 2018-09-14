× Woman charged after allegedly choking two-month-old baby boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after allegedly choking a two-month-old child in front of the boy’s father.

The child’s father told police he was sitting on the couch with Tanisha Bradford when the woman suddenly began choking his son. He immediately intervened by grabbing and taking the child from her.

That’s when Bradford allegedly got a knife and threatened to kill both the man and herself.

She then began hitting herself in the face.

Police were called and the woman was taken into custody. She was charged with aggravated assault.