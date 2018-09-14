× Voters approve $24M school bond vote in Lafayette County

OXFORD, Miss. — Voters in a northern Mississippi school district have approved borrowing $24 million to make campus improvements.

The Oxford Eagle reports that a bond issue referendum in the Lafayette County School District was approved by 83 percent of those voting Tuesday. State law requires at least 60 percent approval for a bond referendum to pass.

The money will be used to build a new elementary school for kindergarten through second grade. Four classrooms will be added to an existing middle school.

Kevin Frye, a Lafayette County supervisor, says the long-term success of the community depends on educating children. He says school buildings need to be “updated and sufficient” to meet that goal.

Voters in at least 22 Mississippi school districts have approved borrowing since 2013.