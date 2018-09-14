Shootout at IHOP parking lot leaves two men in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are in critical condition after shooting at each other inside a parked car at an IHOP in Parkway Village, police said.

Memphis police responded to a shooting call at 2:40 Friday afternoon at the restaurant near Perkins and American Way, where they say two men were meeting at the location in two separate vehicles.

One man got out of his car and into the other. Police said they started arguing, and both men began to shoot at each other.

One man drove away, then struck a fence at a hotel in the 2600 block of Thousand Oaks about half a mile away. He was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One.

The other man fled the scene and ended up at St. Francis Hospital just before 3. He is in critical condition and will be transferred to Regional One, police said.

Officers said they recovered a gun and marijuana from the scene.

Bullets also struck a vehicle driven by a woman who said she was leaving lunch at the IHOP with her 71-year-old mother.

The two women were unharmed, though their car was riddled with bullets and a window was blown out. Police have not yet said whether that was related to the shooting in the same parking lot.