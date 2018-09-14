× Police investigating deadly drive-by shooting in Cherokee area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and two women injured following a drive-by shooting overnight in the Cherokee area.

According to police, the incident happened around one a.m. Friday along Lamar Avenue near Semmes.

Police confirmed all three victims were sitting in a light-colored Nissan Maximum when they were shot at several times.

All three were rushed to the hospital but the male victim did not survive his injuries. The two women are expected to be okay.

Authorities are still trying to determine exactly where the shooting occurred. They said it may have happened at a nearby shopping center but shell casings were also found at a gas station.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.