Mississippi man accused of touching himself inside Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was taken into custody after allegedly touching himself in the middle of a local library.

A witness told police she was inside the library on Third Street when she noticed a man sitting at computer touching himself. She said the man was completely exposed and allowed bodily fluids to get on the library’s furniture.

There were also several children inside the library at the time who witnessed the incident, she said.

By the time police arrived the suspect had fled the scene.

Two days later, the woman called police again after the same man returned to the library.

He was identified by police as 28-year-old Cortney Wright and charged with indecent exposure.