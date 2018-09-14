× Mid-South woman accused of leaving one-year-old child in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was arrested on Thursday after leaving her one year old in a hot car.

According to police, they were called to the Kroger store in the 4700 block of Riverdale Road around 5:30 p.m. after someone spotted a toddler inside an unattended car.

Authorities said the car was locked and had the windows rolled up at the time.

As they were working the scene, the child’s mother, Lekenya McGee, returned to the vehicle. She told police “she didn’t think about it and was only running into the store for a minute.”

The child was evaluated and released to the a family member.

The Tennessee Department of Children Services was contacted.

McGee was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect.