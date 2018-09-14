× Man pleads guilty to 3 rape cases more than 16-years-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pleading guilty after DNA identified him as the suspect to three rape cases that happened more than sixteen years ago, the District Attorney’s office said.

A judge sentenced Patrick Marshall, 51, for 18 years, 19 years and 25 years with no parole for the rape cases that happened in 2000 and 2002.

District Attorney Amy Weirich said the cases all involved early morning break-ins attacks at knifepoint, including the rape of a 22-year-old woman on Sept. 23, 2000 at the 1900 block of Driftwood.

The rape of a 32-year-old woman on June 7, 2002, in the 4900 block of Yale Road and the rape of a 19-year-old on July 2, 2002 in the 2800 block of Vayu Drive.

In each case, rape kits were created but were among the thousands that WREG first reported were untested back in 2013.

Marshall was identified and linked to the cases by his DNA in 2015.