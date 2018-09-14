Live at 9: Sen. Kelsey, Rep. Parkinson, The Athena Project & Bill Bellamy

Legislative Updates

In a few months, Tennessee will have a new governor and that will require an adjustment for lawmakers who have been working all summer to prepare for the next session.

Senator Brian Kelsey and Rep. Antonio Parkinson joined us.

The Athena Project

Memphis is blessed with a number of organizations working to protect victims of domestic violence, but one also focuses on learning more about its causes and warning signs while it counsels the abused. The Athena Project is a part of the University of Memphis' Psychology Department, and works to help women regain their strength.

Comedian Bill Bellamy

His career has taken him from MTV Jams and Beach House, to starring in movies like "Getting Played, "Any Given Sunday" and "How to Be a Player." Bill Bellamy also hosts and executive produces his own show, "Who's Got Jokes."

This weekend he'll be taking the stage at Chuckles Comedy House.